UK-based gangster claims responsibility for Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee's murder

United Kingdom-based gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, has claimed the responsibility for the killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee, who along with a party worker Jai Kisan was gunned down near Bahadurgarh railway crossing in Jhajjar on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Sangwan claimed responsibility for gunning down Rathee. The post said that Rathee was killed due to his close friendship with Sangwan’s rival, gangster Manjeet Mahal.

He claimed that Rathee and Mahal were close aides, and he accused the INLD leader of collaborating with Mahal’s brother Sanjay in activities like property acquisition and supporting Mahal in the murder of his brother-in-law and associates.

“Anyone supporting my enemies would face retaliation. Bahadurgarh knows the number of people Rathee captured and killed while in power. No one could raise their voice because of his power,” he claimed.

He slammed the police for “failing to get justice” to his deceased relatives and claimed that his actions were necessitated by the police’s lackadaisical approach.

Sangwan is a dreaded gangster hailing from Najafgarh in Delhi, and he fled to the UK using fraudulent documentation in 2020 evading arrest despite facing multiple cases of extortion and gang war. This prompted Interpol to issue a red corner notice against him. He is closely associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Delhi Police is probing his involvement in the murder of BJP’s Najafgarh Zila Kisan Morcha president Surendra Matiala, who was actively engaged in local politics.

Getting life threats from unknown callers: Rathee’s kin

The family members of Nafe Singh Rathee on Thursday claimed that they are getting life threats from various unknown callers. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, who reached Rathee’s house in Bahadurgarh to pay condolences, said that unknown callers threatened Rathee’s family members when he was sitting with them.

“The law and order situation has completely collapsed, and gangsters are openly making threat calls and demanding extortion. Haryana has turned into ‘jangal raj’ and the government has failed to provide a safe and secure atmosphere to the people,” he added.

Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said that they have identified the callers, who are making threat calls to Rathee’s family, and they will be arrested soon.

“We have given notice to one of the accused (Bijender Rathee) booked for Nafe’s death to join the investigation,” the SP added.

The SP said that they are verifying the post in which gangster Sangwan took the responsibility for Rathee’s killing.