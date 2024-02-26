‘Sparing your life’: Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee's killers told his nephew

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the state's Jhajjar district on Sunday, was accompanied by his nephew Rajesh at the time of the gruesome incident. Rathee, a two-time former MLA, was travelling in a SUV when the incident took place. Reportedly, Rajesh was sitting in the front seat of the car when Rathee was shot, while the killer was sitting in the rear seat. People gather at the site after Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified assailants, at Jhajjar on Sunday. (ANI)

According to media reports, Rathee's killers told his nephew that they were “sparing his life” so he could return home and inform everyone about the crime.

While the Haryana police do not have definitive leads currently, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against four individuals - former MLA Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathee, Sathish Rathee, and Rahul, India Today reported.

On Monday, the police are reportedly reviewing CCTV camera footage from nearby areas to identify the killers and their vehicle registration numbers. According to reports, the footage has so far revealed the four suspects travelling in the car at a location near the incident site.

Meanwhile, a senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala on Monday accused the state government of neglecting to provide Rathee with security, despite knowing about the threat to his life. He also demanded the resignation of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij.

Demanding a CBI probe into the incident, Chautala told the media: “The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security…Rathee had earlier told me six months ago that he was informed by some police personnel that he faced a life threat.”

“…Later, I also spoke to SP Jhajjar over the phone and brought this to his notice…Had he been provided with security, such a situation would not have arisen,” the INLD leader added.