 ‘Sparing your life’: Haryana INLD chief Rathee's killers told his nephew | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Sparing your life’: Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee's killers told his nephew

‘Sparing your life’: Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee's killers told his nephew

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 02:26 PM IST

Nafe Singh Rathee murder: Haryana INLD chief, a two-time former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the incident took place.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the state's Jhajjar district on Sunday, was accompanied by his nephew Rajesh at the time of the gruesome incident. Rathee, a two-time former MLA, was travelling in a SUV when the incident took place. Reportedly, Rajesh was sitting in the front seat of the car when Rathee was shot, while the killer was sitting in the rear seat.

People gather at the site after Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified assailants, at Jhajjar on Sunday. (ANI)
People gather at the site after Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified assailants, at Jhajjar on Sunday. (ANI)

According to media reports, Rathee's killers told his nephew that they were “sparing his life” so he could return home and inform everyone about the crime.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While the Haryana police do not have definitive leads currently, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against four individuals - former MLA Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathee, Sathish Rathee, and Rahul, India Today reported.

Also read: CBI probe to be ordered into killing of INLD's Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee, says state home minister Anil Vij

On Monday, the police are reportedly reviewing CCTV camera footage from nearby areas to identify the killers and their vehicle registration numbers. According to reports, the footage has so far revealed the four suspects travelling in the car at a location near the incident site.

Meanwhile, a senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala on Monday accused the state government of neglecting to provide Rathee with security, despite knowing about the threat to his life. He also demanded the resignation of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij.

Demanding a CBI probe into the incident, Chautala told the media: “The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security…Rathee had earlier told me six months ago that he was informed by some police personnel that he faced a life threat.”

“…Later, I also spoke to SP Jhajjar over the phone and brought this to his notice…Had he been provided with security, such a situation would not have arisen,” the INLD leader added.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On