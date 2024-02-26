 CBI probe to be ordered into Nafe Singh Rathee's killing: Haryana minister | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / CBI probe to be ordered into killing of INLD's Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee, says state home minister Anil Vij

CBI probe to be ordered into killing of INLD's Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee, says state home minister Anil Vij

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 02:19 PM IST

CBI probe to be ordered into killing of INLD's Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee.

The Haryana government will order CBI probe into killing of INLD's Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee, state Home Minister Anil Vij said in assembly, PTI reported.

"If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI," Vij was quoted as saying in the assembly.

Rathee, a former MLA, was shot dead along with a party worker by some unidentified assailants in Jhajjar on Sunday. He was travelling when the attackers sprayed bullets on their SUV in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town. Three private gunmen hired by Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack, news agency PTI had reported.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana assembly speaker had admitted an adjournment motion on law and order as the opposition Congress raised the issue of Rathee's murder and demanded a probe into the incident either by a high court judge or a high court judge-monitored CBI investigation.

File photo of Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee.(Abhay Singh Chautala - X)
File photo of Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee.(Abhay Singh Chautala - X)

Soon after the Question Hour, Congress members raised the issue and demanded a discussion on law and order.

On Monday, the Haryana Police booked a former Haryana MLA Naresh Kaushik and 11 other people in connection with Rathee's killing.

Rathee's family refuses to cremate INLD chief

Rathee's family has refused to cremate his body until those behind the murder were arrested.

“The police administration is sitting silent. My family and I are not getting security. My father was demanding security for five years. My father was a national leader. All political parties should have supported my father before he was murdered,” Rathee's son Jitendra told ANI.

“We will not conduct a post-mortem until the accused are arrested. We have again gotten the names of those people,” the slain INLD leader's nephew Kapoor said.

On Sunday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that not a single culprit involved in this case will be spared. Police have been instructed to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take strictest action, he added.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

