Nafe Singh Rathee murder: First video of Haryana INLD chief's killers surfaces

A day after the murder of Nafe Singh Rathee, a CCTV camera footage surfaced on Monday that shows the movement of the assailants in a Hyundai i10 vehicle just before they targeted the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana chief's SUV with gunfire. Nafe Singh Rathee along with an INLD worker was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in the Jhajjar district on Sunday. Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling when assailants opened fire on their SUV in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town. (Screengrab/X)

Nafe Singh Rathee, a two-time former MLA, was travelling when the assailants opened fire on the SUV in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town. According to news agency PTI, three private gunmen hired by Nafe Singh Rathee for security also sustained injuries in the attack.

The police are currently, without definitive leads, are reviewing CCTV camera footage from nearby areas in an attempt to identify the assailant's vehicle registration number, India Today reported. The footage revealed the four suspects travelling in the car at a location near the site of the attack.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against four individuals, namely former MLA Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathee, Sathish Rathee, and Rahul, India Today reported.

Abhay Chautala, a senior INLD leader, accused the state government of neglecting to provide Rathee with security despite the known threat to his life. He demanded the resignation of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and State Home Minister Anil Vij.

"The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security," Chautala told PTI.

The assault, occurring ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, prompted strong responses from opposition parties, who criticised a breakdown in law and order in the BJP-ruled state.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Anil Vij acknowledged the issue and instructed officials to promptly address the shooting incident. He said to ANI, “...I have asked the officials to take immediate action in this matter. STF has also swung into action...The incident is being investigated.”