UK-based jatha starts repairing gold plating inside Golden Temple

The repairing of gold plating and “minakari” inside the sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple started on Tuesday. Volunteers of Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, Birmingham, UK, started “sewa”
Members of the UK-based Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha with head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and others before starting the repair of gold plating and art work inside the Golden temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The repairing of the gold plating and “minakari” (inset work on the walls and metal) inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple started on Tuesday. Volunteers of the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, Birmingham, United Kingdom, started the “sewa” at the holy shrine.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has given this task to the UK-based jatha.

The SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, along with Golden Temple head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh inaugurated this “sewa”, after the “bhog” (concluding ceremony) of the “akhand path” was conducted at the Akal Takht.

Head of the UK-based body Bhai Mahinder Singh and member Bhai Inderjeet Singh were also present there. Speaking on this occasion, Dhami said this “sewa” has been entrusted by the Jatha, which will get this done under the supervision of experts. “The shine of gold plates inside the Golden Temple was getting dull due to which this “sewa” has been initiated as per the advice of the experts. The works will be done as per the old tradition and the damaged plates will be replaced,” he said.

Bhai Mahinder Singh said, “With the grace of Guru, our jatha has been fortunate enough to serve at Sri Harmandar Sahib. The services of experts will be taken for the supervision of this sewa.”

Notably, the services of these experts have also been taken to protect the walls of the sanctum sanctorum from wetness.

The Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha was among the Sikh organisations which decided to repair and renovate the Golden Temple after Operation Bluestar in 1984. The jatha undertook the task of coating the shrine with fresh plates of gold. The work started in February 1995 and was completed in April 1999. The jatha is also running educational institutes in the UK and Kenya.

