UK-based jatha starts repairing gold plating inside Golden Temple
The repairing of the gold plating and “minakari” (inset work on the walls and metal) inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple started on Tuesday. Volunteers of the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, Birmingham, United Kingdom, started the “sewa” at the holy shrine.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has given this task to the UK-based jatha.
The SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, along with Golden Temple head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh inaugurated this “sewa”, after the “bhog” (concluding ceremony) of the “akhand path” was conducted at the Akal Takht.
Head of the UK-based body Bhai Mahinder Singh and member Bhai Inderjeet Singh were also present there. Speaking on this occasion, Dhami said this “sewa” has been entrusted by the Jatha, which will get this done under the supervision of experts. “The shine of gold plates inside the Golden Temple was getting dull due to which this “sewa” has been initiated as per the advice of the experts. The works will be done as per the old tradition and the damaged plates will be replaced,” he said.
Bhai Mahinder Singh said, “With the grace of Guru, our jatha has been fortunate enough to serve at Sri Harmandar Sahib. The services of experts will be taken for the supervision of this sewa.”
Notably, the services of these experts have also been taken to protect the walls of the sanctum sanctorum from wetness.
The Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha was among the Sikh organisations which decided to repair and renovate the Golden Temple after Operation Bluestar in 1984. The jatha undertook the task of coating the shrine with fresh plates of gold. The work started in February 1995 and was completed in April 1999. The jatha is also running educational institutes in the UK and Kenya.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics