Ukraine crisis: Bring back stranded Indians, Manish Tewari writes to PM Modi
Anandpur Sahib MP and Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his good offices to get back thousands of Indians stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Tewari said heart-wrenching videos of young students’ plight circulating on social media showed that they were being brutalised on the Ukrainian-Polish border. “I know it is a difficult situation, but I am given to understand that 20,000-30,000 of our young boys and girls are still stuck in various parts of Ukraine and a substantial number of them are stuck in Eastern Ukraine that is close to the Russian border,” he said.
He urged the Prime Minister to advise the ministers who are overseeing the evacuation to redouble both effort and resources required to bring every last Indian out of Ukraine safely.
Democratic rights unions hold protest against Russia
The NBS state chief ,Rupinder Chaunda said the imperialist forces found Ukraine a new country for the loot of natural resources and in this unjustified war, crores of people will be affected directly and indirectly.
Sukhdeep Hathan, a leader of PSU, said though Russia was responsible for this war, the interest of America to spread the power of NATO was also accountable for the same. He said the war against Ukraine should be stopped immediately and all Indians stuck there should be brought back.
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.