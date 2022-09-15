Ukraine’s ‘academic mobility’: Temporary relocation of Indian students will be allowed in 29 countries, says NMC

A week after giving approval to the ‘academic mobility programme’ being offered by the Ukrainian government for Indian medical students, who returned from the war-torn country after the Russian attack, the National Medical Commission (NMC) clarified that temporary relocation to medical universities will be allowed in 29 countries during the period of conflict.

Shambhu Sharan Kumar, director, NMC Undergraduate Medical Education Board, said that a nod has been given to the academic mobility programme in respect of Indian medical students who were studying in Ukraine.

“In this connection, it is clarified that academic mobility programme refers to temporary relocation (for the period of conflict) to universities in Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Slovakia, Spain, Uzbekistan, the US, Italy, Belgium, Egypt, Belarus, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Romania, Sweden, Israel, Iran, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey, Croatia and Hungary,” he said.

However, the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university, Kumar added.

“Therefore, the said mobility programme is applicable only to the medical colleges or institutes located in above-mentioned countries and the students are advised to decide accordingly,” he further said.

In the upcoming semester, Ukrainian universities are offering this programme to Indian students under which they can opt to study at another university for a few semesters under the ‘student exchange’ arrangement.

Last month, NMC had said that it doesn’t recognise the mobility programme being offered by the Ukrainian government for foreign medical students, which left the students worried.

But on September 6, the medical commission issued a fresh notification announcing no objection to the mobility programme.

NMC had said that it was informed that the programme offered by Ukraine has been considered by the commission in consultation with the ministry of external affairs, wherein it was intimated that it was a temporary relocation to other universities in different countries globally.

Indian students have received emails from Ukrainian universities to pay fees for the next semester. The students are being offered the option to return to the university for offline classes or continue studying theory online and return for practical training around February 2023 when the next semester begins.

The other option being offered is the ‘mobility programme under which their classes will be arranged in some other university in Europe even as they will remain students of the Ukrainian university.

Many Indian students who had enrolled in Ukrainian medical colleges are willing to move to other European countries to complete the course under the mobility scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON