UK’s first turbaned Sikh MP Dhesi elected chairman of defence committee

Britain’s first turbaned Sikh MP, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, has been elected chairman of the defence committee of the new Parliament. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi

The Labour MP from Slough received 320 of the 563 valid votes in the UK House of Commons. His opponent and fellow Labour MP Derek Twigg received 243 votes.

Earlier, Dhesi served as a member of the committee in 2020.

“I am honoured to have been elected as chair of the defence select committee. I want to thank all those who have supported me and the whole House of Commons for putting their trust and confidence in me,” Dhesi said.

He added that the threats to national security and global stability are increasing in both scale and complexity.

“It is vital that our nation is ready to rise to these challenges. As a voice for our brave veterans and service personnel, I will ensure that the government is held to the highest of standards as it undertakes its primary duty: keeping the country safe,” he said.

Dhesi has been serving for over seven years as the MP for Slough and was recently re-elected for a third time in the general election on July 4.