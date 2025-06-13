Una boils at 43°C, heatwave alert to continue in parts of Himachal

There was no respite from heat for people in Himachal on Thursday as most weather stations recorded above-normal temperatures, according to the data from the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam amid heavy tourist inflow in Shimla on Thursday. (PTI)

IMD officials said heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places on Friday and Saturday, and a yellow alert was sounded for Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

Una continued to be the hottest in the state with the mercury touching a high of 43 degrees Celsius, followed by Neri in Hamirpur district at 41.2 degrees Celsius and Bilaspur at 39.8 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said that heatwave conditions were observed in Bhuntar, Una and Manali on Thursday.

In Hamirpur town, the maximum temperature reached 39 degrees Celsius — 2.1 degrees above normal— and Kangra recorded a high of 37.8 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal.

Several popular hill stations are experiencing unseasonal heat. Dharamshala recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees above normal, Manali 30.8 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal, and Shimla saw a high of 28.6 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above normal. Kalpa, Keylong, Sundernagar and Mandi also reeled under above-normal temperatures.

On Wednesday, Manali saw a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in the past 18 years – after 32 degrees Celsius recorded in June 2007. The all-time highest temperature in the hill town was registered at 34.5 degrees Celsius in 1971.

Kalpa experienced an unusually hot day with the maximum temperature reaching 28.7 degrees Celsius – the highest since 2005, when mercury reached 30.7 degrees Celsius, the highest ever.

According to IMD, light rainfall is likely at isolated places over the state on June 15 and light to moderate precipitation is expected at a few places from June 16 to 18. No significant change in maximum temperature is expected during the next three days and thereafter, they are likely to fall by three to four degrees in some parts of the state.