Unauthorised hoardings return ahead of CM Mann’s visit in Ludhiana

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Mar 02, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Illegal hoardings have sprung up across the city ahead of chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national president Arvind Kejriwal’s anticipated visit for “Sarkar Vapar Milni”, adorning roads, bridges, electricity poles and intersections along their expected routes.

Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC), however, is yet to take any action against the unauthorised displays. (Manish/HT Photo)

The municipal corporation (MC), however, is yet to take any action against the unauthorised displays.

The recently constructed elevated bridge on Ferozepur road is the centre of the massive hoardings, with most pillars being obscured by them, even covering the PIER numbers of the trees.

These unlawful posters and boards are not confined to one area, but are prominently displayed on trees, bus stands, electricity poles, bridge pillars, private properties and other public spaces.

Despite issuing a public notice two months ago instructing those responsible for the hoardings to remove them, with warnings of legal consequences for non-compliance, the civic body has failed to enforce these regulations.

City residents criticised the municipal corporation for its inaction, arguing that the hoardings not only spoil the city’s appearance, but also violate the Defacement of Property Act. Some attributed the inaction to the MC’s inclination to appease higher authorities.

Rakesh Sharma, a city resident, dubbed the hoardings an eyesore, highlighting the sudden surge in illegal hoardings as a major concern.

Officials estimate that over 1,500 illegal hoardings have been put up across the city and along the route that the AAP leaders are expected to take for the CM’s event.

Although the municipal corporation officials have claimed that they will take legal action against those responsible for defacing public and private property, no concrete steps have been taken yet.

While the initial notice aimed to address the issue of illegal hoardings and maintain the city’s visual appeal, the lack of follow-up action raises doubts about its effectiveness. These violations not only contribute to visual pollution but also contravene the Defacement of Property Act, which prohibits unauthorised advertisements on both public and private properties.

Despite repeated attempts, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi remained unavailable for comments.

