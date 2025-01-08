Unchecked construction in Lal Dora a threat in Mohali villages

The tragic death of a 12-year-old boy in Mauli Baidwan village on Monday, struck by a falling iron grille from an under-construction building, has brought out the urgent need for building regulations in the Lal Dora areas of Mohali. With no existing rules or building by-laws, the local administration is powerless in preventing these dangerous high-rise constructions. GMADA officials said despite serving multiple notices and conducting demolition drives, illegal structures keep coming up in villages. (HT Photo)

The five-storey building, which according to the police will house paying guest (PG) accommodations, is located within the Lal Dora.

Lal Dora is an extension of the village habitation, which can be used by the villagers for non-agricultural purposes only, like for keeping livestock. The land revenue department originally marked these areas by tying a red thread or lal dora as a boundary. These areas are mainly used for residential purposes and not for commercial use.

The said area in the Mauli Baidwan village has many high-rise buildings besides under-construction structures having more than six floors, which are being constructed in an unregulated and haphazard manner.

The area has multiple hotels, guest houses and PGs which are being operating unnoticed. The area is under the panchayat or rural department.

A senior administrative officer said even when many villages came under the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) in 2014, and a few under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA); the said Lal Dora area was not acquired by either of the two bodies.

Mohali block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Dhanwant Singh Randhawa said, “While the surrounding area comes under GMADA, this area of Lal Dora should have also been taken care of by GMADA as it has already turned into a commercial hub, accommodating hotels, guest houses and PG’s. There are no rules so far to regulate construction in these areas. Moreover Mohali is the only district in Punjab where commercial buildings have been constructed in Lal Dora areas of villages.”

Construction halted in Mauli Baidwan

The BDPO said that after he visited the site on Tuesday, he ordered the field officials to halt all the ongoing constructions of the high rise buildings for the time being. “We will submit a detailed report to the authorities to take the appropriate decision pertaining to the constructions in Lal Dora area”, Randhawa said.

Moreover, the administration is building a list of villages where commercial activities are going on.

Probe marked to Mohali SDM

Meanwhile, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) has assigned the probe of the accident to sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Viraj S Tidke said, “A probe has been marked to Mohali SDM pertaining to the death of the 12-year-old boy. Appropriate action will be taken after receiving the report.”

Meanwhile, an MC officer claimed that the Lal Dora area does not fall under the civic body’s jurisdiction. A senior GMADA officer added that despite serving notices and conducting demolition drives, people still construct illegal buildings in these villages.

The SDM, meanwhile, is also carrying out an investigation into the on December 21 building collapse in Sohana village, which claimed two lives.

On the other hand, in the last two months, the corporation has identified 80 high-rise buildings (above 15m) in Sohana, Kumbhra, Mataur, Shahi Majra, and Mohali villages, issuing notices to 45 unauthorised constructions. The MC will also identify dangerous structures which are over 50 years old, owners of which will be required to furnish safety certificates.

Iron grille kills 12-yr-old: Day on, contractor yet to be arrested

A day after Ashish Kumar died after an iron grille fell on him from an under-construction building in Mauli Baidwan village on Monday, scores of migrants, including kin of the deceased boy, gathered at the Sohana Police Station, seeking the accused’s arrest.

Kumar, a Bihar native who was currently residing in the said village, was walking through a street when the iron grille fell on him, causing fatal injuries in the chest, shoulder and face. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the street.

While the Sohana police on Monday registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against building contractor Jatinder Shah, he remains yet to be arrested.

Victim’s father Pankaj Kumar Dass said his son’s body continued to be at Sohana hospital as the autopsy was not conducted even one day after the incident.

“The investigating officer was supposed to take the body to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital for autopsy, following which we could have taken the body to the home town for the last rites. The cops behaved rudely when we requested them to arrest the accused and book the owner,” he added.