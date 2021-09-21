Under attack, Cong says Channi, Sidhu to be its faces in state polls

The Congress on Monday said it will fight Punjab elections under the leadership of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and both will be “our” faces.

The Congress went into damage control after it came under attack from various parties over the statement of its general secretary in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat that the party would go to polls with Sidhu as it face.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the next Punjab assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of both Channi and Sidhu and attacked the BJP, Akali Dal, BSP and Aam Aadmi Party for insulting a Dalit chief minister.

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership why they had not named any Dalit as their chief minister and why they and other leaders of the BSP, AAP and Akali Dal were undermining the Congress Dalit leader.

“Our faces will be Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu as also ordinary Congress workers and leaders who will be supporting them. If anybody says one or the other will be the face, intentionally or otherwise, it is being misinterpreted by the media,” he told reporters.

He alleged that the BJP, SAD, AAP and BSP have “unwarrantedly, shamelessly and regrettably” attacked the candidature of Channi.

“We would urge Narendra Modi ji, JP Nadda, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Arvind Kejriwal and Mayawati ji to not grudge the rightful due of a Dalit’s son who is today the chief minister of Punjab, and instead of shamelessly criticising him, they should hail his elevation,” the Congress leader said.

Various parties had attacked the Congress after Rawat’s remarks saying the grand old party is only doing tokenism.

Rawat’s statement baffling: Jakhar

Earlier in the day, the Congress also came under attack from within with its former state chief Sunil Jakhar questioning Rawat over his statement.

Jakhar termed Rawat’s statement on the day of the new chief minister’s swearing-in as “baffling”, stating that it is likely to “undermine” his (Channi’s) authority. “On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawat’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’etre’ of his selection for this position,” the former Punjab Congress chief tweeted.

Jakhar, a Hindu face, was one of the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned following months of internal strife that left the state unit divided. His name was more or less final at one stage, but a section of the party leaders, including Sukhjinder Randhawa, Ambika Soni and some MLAs, pressed for a Sikh CM.

In another tweet, he endorsed Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s statement on the possibility of a Hindu CM for Punjab. “Sagacious words of Jathedar of Shri Akal Takht Sahib couldn’t have come at a better time when petty minded small people occupying high positions are trying to divide Punjab on basis of race/caste/identities”.

Hours later, Surjewala said Channi is the chief minister and Sidhu is the organisation head of the Congress in Punjab, and the next elections will be fought under both of them.

“It’s a matter of great pride for every young and old Congress worker, and every poor and disadvantaged (person) and Dalit of India that this singular decision will fortify social justice foundations in this country,” Surjewala said.