Under trial woman attacked by father-in-law in Amritsar court premises

A woman, who had come to appear in the Amritsar court complex in the murder case of her husband, was allegedly attacked by her father-in-law with sharp-edged weapons on Tuesday. The victim, Manreet Kaur, is in jail with her three companions for the murder of her husband.

Manpreet Kaur was badly injured in the attack in the court premises on Tuesday afternoon. She was later on admitted to a hospital in the city.

Sukh Dayal, in-charge of the court complex police post, said, “Karnail Singh is native of village Wadala Bhitte Vad. His son Jodhbir Singh married Manreet Kaur. After marriage, Manreet Kaur had come into an illicit affair with one Jagpreet Singh. Manpreet Kaur, along with her lover Jagpreet Singh and her companions Gurjant Singh and Aman Singh allegedly murdered Jodhbir Singh. A murder case was registered at the Kambo police station and Manpreet Kaur was brought to Amritsar court in same case today when Karnail Singh attacked her.“ He said, “Karnail Singh was angry with bail application filed by Manpreet Kaur. Karnail Singh stabbed Manreet Kaur several times with the sword and she fell to the ground bleeding. He tried to run away after the incident. But the people present on the spot chased him and handed him over to the police.”

Police has registered attempt to murder case against Karnail Singh.