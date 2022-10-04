Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Under trial woman attacked by father-in-law in Amritsar court premises

Under trial woman attacked by father-in-law in Amritsar court premises

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 10:10 PM IST

The victim Manreet Kaur is in jail with her three companions for the murder of her husband. Kaur was badly injured in the attack by her father-in-law in the court premises on Tuesday

Police has registered attempt to murder case against Karnail Singh. (Representational image)
Police has registered attempt to murder case against Karnail Singh. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A woman, who had come to appear in the Amritsar court complex in the murder case of her husband, was allegedly attacked by her father-in-law with sharp-edged weapons on Tuesday. The victim, Manreet Kaur, is in jail with her three companions for the murder of her husband.

Manpreet Kaur was badly injured in the attack in the court premises on Tuesday afternoon. She was later on admitted to a hospital in the city.

Sukh Dayal, in-charge of the court complex police post, said, “Karnail Singh is native of village Wadala Bhitte Vad. His son Jodhbir Singh married Manreet Kaur. After marriage, Manreet Kaur had come into an illicit affair with one Jagpreet Singh. Manpreet Kaur, along with her lover Jagpreet Singh and her companions Gurjant Singh and Aman Singh allegedly murdered Jodhbir Singh. A murder case was registered at the Kambo police station and Manpreet Kaur was brought to Amritsar court in same case today when Karnail Singh attacked her.“ He said, “Karnail Singh was angry with bail application filed by Manpreet Kaur. Karnail Singh stabbed Manreet Kaur several times with the sword and she fell to the ground bleeding. He tried to run away after the incident. But the people present on the spot chased him and handed him over to the police.”

Police has registered attempt to murder case against Karnail Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out