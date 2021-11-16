Unemployed PTI teachers barge into Pargat’s premises, minister fumes

Members of the Unemployed Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Teachers’ Union on Monday entered the residential premises of Punjab education minister Pargat Singh in Jalandhar by climbing over the barricades and staged a protest in the courtyard.

Later, police removed the protesters from the minister’s premises.

Pargat Singh’s elderly parents were at home but he was not around. A scuffle also took place between the police personnel and union members after the latter entered the premises.

Amandeep Kamboj, state president of union, said no PTI teacher has been recruited since 2006 even as they have been demanding to create 5,000 new posts in primary schools.

Later, addressing the media in Chandigarh, Pargat said, “This is not fair. The protesting union members barged into my residence when I was busy discuss ways means to resolve their problems.

“I have met these agitators umpteen times and directed the department to look into their demands sympathetically. But an irresponsible behaviour on part of protesters caused a huge inconvenience to my aged and ailing parents besides those residing in the area. I condemn this inhuman act,” he added.