Unidentified man booked for posting morphed photos of Raghav Chadha, his wife Parineeti

The Mohali cyber-crime police on Friday booked an unidentified person for morphing the pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and his actor wife, Parineeti Chopra, and posting the same on Facebook.

According to the police, the objectionable pictures were AI-generated. The said post has been making rounds on social media for the past few days.

The police booked the unidentified man following the complaint of constable Amarjit Singh, deputed in the social media cell of the cyber police.

The police have registered a case under section 336(4) (crime of forgery with the intent to harm someone’s reputation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 67 (transmission or publication of obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

A police officer said that a “take down” request was sent to the Facebook team.

“Objectionable posts or material are taken down either through court order or through the nodal officer designated by the state. In Punjab, the additional director general of police (ADGP), cyber-crime, is the nodal officer,” a senior police officer said.

“We are tracing the culprit through the internet protocol (IP) address and the registered ID,” he said.

Cybercrime has become a major concern these days and there are many cases of hackers targeting social media pages of politicians.

Unknown cyber fraudsters last October hacked the official FB pages of two local AAP leaders, Sarabjit Singh, MC councillor from ward number 38, who is also the son of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, and Rajinder Prashad Sharma, former MC councillor, and posted objectionable content.