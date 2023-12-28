close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Unidentified man booked for sexually assaulting 8-year-old boy in Panchkula

Unidentified man booked for sexually assaulting 8-year-old boy in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 28, 2023 07:02 AM IST

He said on December 16, his son was playing near their house at 4 pm when an unidentified man sexually harassed him

An unidentified person was booked for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy in Panchkula. A complaint was lodged by the father of the victim. He told the police that he stays with his family in Buddanpur village in Sector 16.

The man flashed his private part in front of his son and then kissed him. A case under Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act was registered. (Getty image)
The man flashed his private part in front of his son and then kissed him. A case under Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act was registered. (Getty image)

He said on December 16, his son was playing near their house at 4 pm when an unidentified man sexually harassed him. The man flashed his private part in front of his son and then kissed him. A case under Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act was registered.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out