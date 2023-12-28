Unidentified man booked for sexually assaulting 8-year-old boy in Panchkula

An unidentified person was booked for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy in Panchkula. A complaint was lodged by the father of the victim. He told the police that he stays with his family in Buddanpur village in Sector 16. The man flashed his private part in front of his son and then kissed him. A case under Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act was registered. (Getty image)

