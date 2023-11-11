: Unidentified assailants fired shots at a police team in Mahendergarh when the cops signaled them to stop their vehicle for checking. Unidentified men fire at police team in Haryana, booked

Police have lodged a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Arms Act against unidentified assailants.

A spokesman of Mahendergarh police said that the cops received information that five to seven assailants were roaming in the area on Friday in two cars with weapons and ammunition.

“The cops signaled a white car to stop for checking at Khudana bus stand in the district. Instead of stopping the car for checking, the driver hit it into a police vehicle. The cops started chasing the car and when they reached near a forest area, the assailants’ aides, who were travelling in another car, fired shots at the police team. The assailants fled the spot and police seized two cars. The police are making efforts to identify the accused,” the spokesman added.

