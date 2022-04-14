Unidentified miscreants assault YouTuber Paras Singh at his residence in Ludhiana
Social media influencer Paras Singh alias Bunty, who was arrested last year on charges of making racial remarks against a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, was assaulted by unidentified persons, allegedly over another video he posted on his Youtube channel recently.
In his complaint, Paras Singh, a resident of Janakpuri, said that he has a Youtube channel ‘Gaming Channel Official’. A Youtube user ‘Daku Villain’ had posted a game video on his channel a few days ago. In reply to it, the complainant uploaded another video on his channel, following which he started receiving threat calls from various numbers. The callers were forcing him to remove the video, he claimed, adding that he did not buckle under pressure.
Paras Singh said that on April 11, around 6am, some unidentified miscreants turned up at his house and assaulted him with baseball bats and threatened to kill him. He said the accused had come on bikes. When they left, he informed the police.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmel Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong¬ful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to identify the accused.
-
State universities to start course on Indian Constitution: Minister
Mumbai State universities will soon start a mandatory course on the Indian constitution, said state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant. In a tweet shared on Thursday, Samant said he has informed all state university vice chancellors about introducing this course for all university students--aided, unaided, professional and traditional courses. Despite repeated calls and text messages, Samant remained unavailable for a comment.
-
Refinery project faces opposition again; organisation writes to CM seeking appointment
Weeks after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to prime minister Narendra Modi suggesting an alternative land for the Ratnagiri refinery project at Barsu-Solgaon in Rajapur tehsil, villagers have voiced their opposition. An organisation opposing the mega refinery, Refinery Virodhi Sanghatna, had on April 11 written to Thackeray expressing its disapproval. Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemical Limited was proposed in Rajapur's Nanar, but it was met with stiff opposition from locals, including fishermen and farmers.
-
Covid-19: Delhi's caseload rises again; key govt meet on April 20
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues On Thursday, Delhi recorded 325 fresh cases, up by 26 infections from Wednesday's tally, the Delhi health department reported. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week. The national capital had on Wednesday reported 299 cases, a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections.
-
30g gold bracelet returned to owner, thanks to roadside vendor’s presence of mind
A 60-year-old woman and roadside vendor in Kalyan alerted a traffic police constable after seeing a 30g gold bracelet on the road. The police immediately searched the person on CCTV footage and handed over the bracelet through the poor woman in Kalyan on Thursday. On Thursday morning, a 32-year-old resident of Kalyan, Sanket Dherange was having tea and breakfast at a stall in Mahatma Phule Chowk. Jahida Isar, the roadside vendor immediately informed the traffic cops.
-
Four cops suspended after ‘custodial death’ in Koderma, family demands arrest
The Koderma district administration on Thursday suspended four policemen, including station in-charge of Domchanch police station, after a 55-year-old man allegedly died in police custody. Body of 55-year-old a resident of Sabhi village, Arjun Saw, was found in Nirupahadi forest area, a few kilometres from the police station, on Wednesday morning.
