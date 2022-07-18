Unidentified persons pose as AAP MLA Kunwar Pratap, extort money; FIR registered
Unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly impersonating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Amritsar-North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and extorting money from people through WhatsApp.
As per the police, the accused used a fake WhatsApp account for the crime. The case was registered on the complaint of Anshuman Khanna, who works in the office of the MLA. He said, “The MLA informed us that someone has been operating a WhatsApp account in his name. The accused also used the MLA’s picture on the account. The accused have tried to extort ₹20,000 from one Simarpreet Arora by using the same fake account.”
He said, “The account does not belong to Kunwar Vijay Pratap. It has been created only to cheat and extort money from common people.” The complainant has also provided screenshots of the messages of the fake WhatsApp account to the police for further action.
Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) Amolakpreet Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 402 (cheating), 384 (extortion) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act.
-
Namaz controversy: Hindu outfit protestors stopped from reaching Lucknow’s LuLu mall
Letters@htlive.com The controversy over offering namaz inside LuLu mall here refuses to die down. On Sunday, the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit from going for a protest outside LuLu mall near the 1090 crossing. The police further intensified the security at the mall on Sunday. A company of Provincial Armed Constabulary was deployed outside it. The right-wing Hindu groups intensified their protests.
-
Punjab: Rampant use of weedicide on ‘moong’ has experts worried
Rampant use of weedicides on the standing crop of green gram or summer 'moong' to speed up its thrashing and reduce time to prepare fields for paddy sowing has experts worried. Officials of the state agriculture department confirm that farmers are using paraquat dichloride (one of the most widely used herbicides) to kill plants of the short-duration legume. This method to expedite harvesting is not recommended by farm experts, they say.
-
Students appear for NEET exam in Chandigarh
The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on Sunday and over 18.72 lakh students gave the exam throughout India. Various city schools also served as centres for the exam. Students could be seen lined up outside centres from 12.45 pm onwards for the exam, which was supposed to start at 2 pm and the gates closed at 1.30 pm.
-
70kg heroin seizure: Gujarat cops arrest man from Punjab
Bhuj: A man has been arrested from Punjab in connection with the seizure of heroin by the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad near the Mundra port in Kutch district, an official said on Sunday. The accused, Deepak Kingar, was produced before a special court of judge Chirag Shah who remanded him to the ATS custody till July 27, said special public prosecutor Kalpesh Goswami.
-
Ayodhya ready for first Sawan after Covid restrictions
Ayodhya administration will be facing its first major challenge after lifting Covid restrictions on the occasion of the first Monday of the holy Sawan month when a large number of devotees are expected to arrive in the temple town. The Sawan fair is a major attraction for people arriving in Ayodhya from adjoining districts, including Barabanki, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur and Bahraich. Kanwariyas will also arrive in Ayodhya along with devotees from adjoining districts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics