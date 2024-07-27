Union budget: No fresh allocations for Chandigarh railway station

No fresh allocation of funds has been made for this project as well as Chandigarh railway station; The Union Budget 2024 allocated ₹2,62,200 crore for Indian Railways
The railways ministry allocated ₹300 crore for Chandigarh–Baddi rail line in Union Budget 2024-25, which they had already allocated in the interim budget in February this year. No fresh allocation of funds has been made for this project as well as Chandigarh railway station.
A sum of ₹300 crore was allocated for the completion of the 33.23 km Chandigarh-Baddi railway line. The ₹1,540-crore rail link, which is expected to be completed by June 2025, will connect Chandigarh to Baddi, an industrial hub in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district.
The Union Budget 2024 allocated ₹2,62,200 crore for Indian Railways. Mandeep Singh Bhatia, divisional railway manager, Northern Railway, Ambala, informed about the budget allocation for the financial year 2024-25 for railway projects in Ambala division. He said Union government allocated ₹3,383 crore for railway development works in Haryana and ₹2,698 crore for railway expansion to Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, the railways allocated ₹30.5 crore for railway over bridges (ROB), ₹19.88 crore for signal and telecommunication works (S&T) and ₹93 crore for passenger amenities to Ambala division.
