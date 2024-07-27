 Union budget: No fresh allocations for Chandigarh railway station - Hindustan Times
Union budget: No fresh allocations for Chandigarh railway station

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 27, 2024 07:32 PM IST

No fresh allocation of funds has been made for this project as well as Chandigarh railway station; The Union Budget 2024 allocated ₹2,62,200 crore for Indian Railways

The railways ministry allocated 300 crore for Chandigarh–Baddi rail line in Union Budget 2024-25, which they had already allocated in the interim budget in February this year. No fresh allocation of funds has been made for this project as well as Chandigarh railway station.

The railways ministry allocated ₹300 crore for Chandigarh–Baddi rail line in Union Budget 2024-25, which they had already allocated in the interim budget in February this year. (HT File)
The railways ministry allocated 300 crore for Chandigarh–Baddi rail line in Union Budget 2024-25, which they had already allocated in the interim budget in February this year. (HT File)

A sum of 300 crore was allocated for the completion of the 33.23 km Chandigarh-Baddi railway line. The 1,540-crore rail link, which is expected to be completed by June 2025, will connect Chandigarh to Baddi, an industrial hub in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district.

The Union Budget 2024 allocated 2,62,200 crore for Indian Railways. Mandeep Singh Bhatia, divisional railway manager, Northern Railway, Ambala, informed about the budget allocation for the financial year 2024-25 for railway projects in Ambala division. He said Union government allocated 3,383 crore for railway development works in Haryana and 2,698 crore for railway expansion to Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, the railways allocated 30.5 crore for railway over bridges (ROB), 19.88 crore for signal and telecommunication works (S&T) and 93 crore for passenger amenities to Ambala division.

The railway ministry allocated 2,500 crore for new lines, including 300 crore for Chandigarh-Baddi rail line.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Union budget: No fresh allocations for Chandigarh railway station
