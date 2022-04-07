Union joint health secretary inspects facilities at PGIMER Chandigarh
Dr Mandeep Bhandari, joint secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare, visited the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Wednesday to review the progress made under the Swachhata Pakhwada initiative.
The initiative aims at promoting public health, based on sanitation and infection control.
During his visit, the joint secretary chaired a meeting, which was attended by PGIMER director Dr Surjit Singh, and senior faculty members and senior administrative officials, including dean (Academics) Dr GD Puri, medical superintendent-cum-head, department of hospital administration, Dr Vipin Koushal, deputy director (Administration) Gaurav Dhawan, financial adviser Kumar Abhay and additional medical superintendent-cum-official spokesperson Ashok Kumar.
A detailed presentation about PGIMER’s academic growth over the last 60 years was made before Dr Bhandari. He was also apprised of the hospital structure, advanced centres of patient care, training and research and some of the pioneering achievements made by the institute during its journey.
Dr Bhandari was also updated about the institute’s Swacchta Action Plan, with a special thrust on IEC, bio-medical waste, hand hygiene and digitisation of records.
Officials shared that the ever-increasing patient load at PGIMER can be tackled by dealing with referrals at the level of district hospitals and medical colleges by strengthening the peripheral health infrastructure.
However, as patients still prefer to come to PGIMER for their treatment, a multi-pronged strategy was required to deal with the patient rush, they said. The joint secretary assured quick redress of the administrative bottlenecks.
Ludhiana | Good Samaritan helps reunite 4-year-old missing girl with family
A four-year-old girl, who was suspected to have been kidnapped from Shivpuri area on Monday, was reunited with her parents on Wednesday. The girl's mother Yasmin Parveen, who works at a factory, used to take her two daughters to her workplace. The girls used to play outside the factory while she worked. She was handed over to her parents after a medical check-up. A resident of Kundanpuri's relatives, Ajmal Ansari also tried to search for her parents, but in vain.
HC notice to Punjab Police on Delhi BJP leader’s plea against FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday put the Punjab Police on notice on a plea moved by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was booked in Mohali on April 1 on the charges of criminal intimidation and making provocative statements promoting enmity between different groups. Bagga has sought quashing of the FIR. It was contended that the registration of the FIR was “wholly mala fide”.
Interview | Solution to Punjab’s fiscal crunch lies at home: Lakhanpal
Punjab's finances have been in dire straits. The 6th Punjab Finance Commission, mandated to look at devolution of funds and the imbalance that exists, also examined the financial health of the state. The solution to this lies in Chandigarh and in Punjab, not in Delhi. Asking Delhi for a package is just to make a point. Everybody knows that it is not going to come. Third, you need to also look at your expenditure.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Zirakpur-Kalka highway
The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.
Chandigarh admn mulling single-window system for approvals under EV Policy
