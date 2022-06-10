Union minister of state Patil visits Karnal, reviews development of central schemes

Union minister of state for the panchayati raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Thursday visited Karnal and reviewed the progress of central schemes being implemented in Haryana.

During the visit, the minister also had an interaction with beneficiaries of welfare schemes and informed them that the government has taken initiatives for welfare of people from different sections of society with special focus on welfare and empowerment of women.

The minister reviewed around 15 schemes being run by the Union government and took details from officials of the district administration. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhanmantri Matritva Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujwala, and Pradhanmantri Svanidhi Yojana.

The minister praised Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and officials of the state government for ensuring implementation of different schemes under the panchayati raj at grounds level.

He said the achievement of Haryana CM was discussed in UNESCO and even PM Narendra Modi had appreciated Khattar for his efforts in implementation of the schemes.

During the meeting, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav briefed the minister about the progress on implementation of different schemes. He informed the minister that the Karnal administration is making all efforts to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach all eligible candidates.

Later, the minister visited Kachwa and Kalampura villages to review developmental works and interacted with members of women self-help groups and ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute-Karnal.