Union minister of state Patil visits Karnal, reviews development of central schemes
Union minister of state for the panchayati raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Thursday visited Karnal and reviewed the progress of central schemes being implemented in Haryana.
During the visit, the minister also had an interaction with beneficiaries of welfare schemes and informed them that the government has taken initiatives for welfare of people from different sections of society with special focus on welfare and empowerment of women.
The minister reviewed around 15 schemes being run by the Union government and took details from officials of the district administration. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhanmantri Matritva Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujwala, and Pradhanmantri Svanidhi Yojana.
The minister praised Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and officials of the state government for ensuring implementation of different schemes under the panchayati raj at grounds level.
He said the achievement of Haryana CM was discussed in UNESCO and even PM Narendra Modi had appreciated Khattar for his efforts in implementation of the schemes.
During the meeting, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav briefed the minister about the progress on implementation of different schemes. He informed the minister that the Karnal administration is making all efforts to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach all eligible candidates.
Later, the minister visited Kachwa and Kalampura villages to review developmental works and interacted with members of women self-help groups and ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute-Karnal.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics