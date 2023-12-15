The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it was ‘highly improbable’ that the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was interviewed by a private channel while in a state jail or police custody. Unlikely gangster Bishnoi interviewed in Punjab jail: government to HC

State’s additional director general of police, (Prisons) Arun Pal Singh, on Thursday told the high court that the two-member committee comprising special director general of police (special task force) and ADGP (Prisons) has concluded its probe and report has been submitted to the chief secretary. “…as per findings of the committee, it is highly improbable that interview of the suspect had been conducted in any of the jails in Punjab or within the state when he was in police custody. The suspect was also not within the jurisdiction of Haryana during the period the interview was conducted,” Singh told the court adding that Bishnoi had been taken outside Punjab and Haryana as he was also wanted in cases registered outside the two states. Singh further mentioned that concerned quarters have been approached to remove the interview so that it is not available for public viewing.

The submissions were made during the resumed hearing of a November 9, suo motu plea initiated after gangster’s interviews. “It is a matter of grave concern that a suspect in police custody has been allowed to conduct an interview at length. The officers who permitted or facilitated the interview need to be identified and taken to task at the earliest. The committee had been constituted (to probe the episode) in March 2023 and eight months have elapsed but not much headway has been made,” the bench had observed seeking an affidavit from the ADGP (prisons) in November.

List measures to stop use of phones inside jails: HC

While fixing the next date of hearing for December 20, the court directed ADGP (Prisons) Singh to remain present and submit a timeline on steps being taken to stop the use of phones inside the jails.

The court observed that the measures to stop the use of phones in prisons by inmates remain in the pipeline for several years but still, several instances of usage of mobile phones by inmates for commission of crime are being reported.

During the hearing, Singh had submitted that several measures, which include the installation of jammers, CCTV cameras, body scanners, putting up nets on the boundary walls for stopping the throwing of mobile phones and augmentation of the jail staff as at present it is working at 60% of its strength are being taken to strengthen prison security.

Singh further sought time to supply a timeline for implementation of these measures to prevent the unauthorised usage of mobile phones and other electronic devices in the jail premises.

The court also asked the director, Punjab Engineering College, to depute an expert in the field of electronics/communications to assist the court on the technical aspects of the usage of jammers and other equipment on the adjourned date.