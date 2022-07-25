UP man booked for misbehaving, abusing air hostess in Amritsar
An Uttar Pradesh-based man was arrested and later released on bail for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with an air hostess of a Srinagar-bound flight here, police said on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Danish of Kanpur in UP.
The incident took place on Friday morning when Danish was travelling from Lucknow to Srinagar and the IndiGo’s flight (6E6075) had a one-hour halt at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here. The incident led to a delay of 15 minutes for the flight to take off.
“The passenger was standing outside the aircraft during transit check and he was informed thrice not to stand there. However, he misbehaved. The victim politely asked the passenger not to misbehave and wear his face mask. However, he started shouting at her and his co-passenger also joined him. He continued misbehaving and used abusive words against the aircraft’s employee. Later on, he was offloaded from the flight for not wearing a face mask and his misdemeanour,” said a written complaint lodged by Ajay Kumar, assistant manager, security, at IndiGo in Amritsar.
Sub-inspector Pargat Singh of the airport police station said the accused was handed over to them by the airport security staff.
He was booked under Section 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was released on bail after some time, Singh said.
16 years on, Punjab workers yet to receive unemployment allowance under MGNREGA
Even after 16 years of the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), not even a single worker received the unemployment allowance under the social security scheme in Punjab as the state government is yet to notify rules for it. The state government is required to prescribe the procedure for payment of allowance. There are only 24 states/UTs that have notified the rules and Punjab is not one of them.
Neeraj Chopra’s family celebrates his silver medal in Panipat village
It was a great Sunday for the family members and relatives of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he bagged the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US. There were celebrations at Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat district, where Neeraj lives with a joint family of 19 members. His Family members distributed “laddoos” to the guests. The women in the family, who were largely indoors, broke into dance.
Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Sonepat
The special task force of the Haryana Police arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000, from Sonepat on Saturday night. The STF recovered two foreign-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from Praveen, alias PK of Jhajjar. Sonepat STF in-charge Sukhvinder Singh said Praveen had barged into a hospital at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar and attacked rival Neeraj Bawana gang's member Naveen, alias Bali.
Four Bishnoi gang members arrested with arms, ammunition in Ambala
The Ambala Police claims to have arrested four gangsters allegedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate with arms and ammunition on Saturday. They were identified as Shashank Pandey from Gorakhpur in UP, Sahil, alias Bagga, Ashwani, alias Manish and Bunty, all residents of Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment. The Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang is behind the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
CBSE Class 10 topper from Haryana to get ₹20,000 per month: Khattar
Anjali, a student from Mahendragarh who has scored 100% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination, will get Rs 20,000 financial help per month for two years, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced. Speaking with Anjali and her mother via a video call on Sunday, Khattar congratulated all the members of her family and assured them that every help will be extended to the girl student who aspires to become a doctor.
