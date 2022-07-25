UP man booked for misbehaving, abusing air hostess in Amritsar

An Uttar Pradesh-based man was arrested and later released on bail for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with an air hostess of a Srinagar-bound flight here, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Danish of Kanpur in UP.

The incident took place on Friday morning when Danish was travelling from Lucknow to Srinagar and the IndiGo’s flight (6E6075) had a one-hour halt at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here. The incident led to a delay of 15 minutes for the flight to take off.

“The passenger was standing outside the aircraft during transit check and he was informed thrice not to stand there. However, he misbehaved. The victim politely asked the passenger not to misbehave and wear his face mask. However, he started shouting at her and his co-passenger also joined him. He continued misbehaving and used abusive words against the aircraft’s employee. Later on, he was offloaded from the flight for not wearing a face mask and his misdemeanour,” said a written complaint lodged by Ajay Kumar, assistant manager, security, at IndiGo in Amritsar.

Sub-inspector Pargat Singh of the airport police station said the accused was handed over to them by the airport security staff.

He was booked under Section 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was released on bail after some time, Singh said.