UP man held with 2.65 kg opium in Jalandhar

A 23-year-old man was nabbed by the Jalandhar police with 2.65 kg of opium in Jalandhar. Commissioner of police Gursharan Singh Sandhu said on Tuesday that SI Raj Kumar of the anti-narcotics cell was patrolling in the Adarsh Nagar area of Jalandhar. “They saw a man coming with a bag on his shoulder. The police stopped him and on search, the police recovered opium from his possession,” he added. The accused has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Badayun district of Uttar Pradesh. “A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

Follow teachings of Bhai Ghanaiya: Sandhwan

Chandigarh On the occasion of ‘Manav Seva Divas’ dedicated to Bhai Ghanaiya, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state to follow the teachings of Bhai Ghanaiya. “He has shown us the way to serve society without any favouritism. To create a good society, we should adopt the teachings of Bhai Ghanaiya,” the speaker said in a statement.

Deadline for enhancing power load on tubewells extended

Chandigarh In a relief to farmers desirous of enhancing the electricity load of their tubewells, the Punjab government has extended the date of the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS) for enhancing load till October 23. An official spokesperson of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) said the VDS scheme was launched on June 10 for 45 days (till July 24) by slashing the fee for load enhancement on tubewells from existing ₹4,750 to ₹2,500 per BHP. On July 23, the chief minister extended the scheme till September 15. “As of now, 1.70 lakh farmers saved ₹160 crore by availing the benefit of this scheme,” the spokesperson said.

‘Custodial death’ of theft accused: PSHRC seeks report

JALANDHAR The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) took a suo-motu cognisance and sought a report from the Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) into an alleged custodial death of 25-year-old theft accused, here on Tuesday. The member of the PSHRC justice Nirmaljit Kaur also directed the SSP, Kapurthala, to submit an inquest or judicial magisterial probe on November 29, the next date of hearing in the matter. The accused was identified as Roshan Lal (25), a resident of Kapurthala city, arrested in a theft case who died under mysterious circumstances in a city police station on Monday.