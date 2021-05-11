UP man, mother booked for wife’s suicide in Ambala

A man and his mother were booked after the former’s wife allegedly committed suicide at a village in Ambala, the police said on Monday.

The victim’s brother, who is from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that both his sisters were married in the same house, and the elder sister’s husband had called him on Sunday to inform him of her death, citing heart attack, adding that he had performed the cremation before they or the police could reach.

“But when we reached there, my younger sister told me that their mother-in-law and the elder sister’s husband had fought with both of them on Saturday for not bringing enough dowry. On Sunday morning, my sister was found hanging and the younger one fainted soon after the incident,” he said in his police statement.

Police said a case under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (casing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the mother-son duo.