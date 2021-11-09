Upcoming IT units, startups exempted from hiring locals for 2 years: Haryana deputy CM

The information technology (IT) units and startups to be set up after January 15, 2022, will be exempted for two years from hiring local candidates under Haryana’s private sector job quota law, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Monday.

The BJP-JJP coalition government had last Saturday ordered that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act providing for 75% reservation for locals in new private-sector jobs will come into force from January 15 next year. The law will be applicable for 10 years and jobs for the unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled labour having gross monthly salary not more than ₹30,000 will come under its ambit.

“A person living in Haryana for the past five years will get the domicile certificate. We are committed to providing employment to the youth under this law, while new startups and IT units have been given exemption of two years from coming under its ambit,” said the deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of department of industries and commerce, labour and employment, in a news conference.

Dushyant said internal hiring will also be exempted from this law and the gross monthly salary for hiring has been reduced from previous ₹50,000 to ₹30,000. He said talks were held at state and national levels with all stakeholders before giving final shape to the law. Allaying doubts revolving around this quota, Dushyant said among the relaxations given includes two years’ exemption to the startups and new IT companies. Also, it will not be mandatory for the employer to hire eligible local youth from one district only, he added.

Stating that Haryana has opened new doors of employment for the local youth by implementing this law, he said the private companies, trusts, and societies have been directed to fill the details of their employees by registering on the ‘Haryana Udyam Memorandum’ portal by January 15, 2022. At least 16,000 companies have registered themselves so far, he added.

The deputy CM said the Haryana government will formulate a special scheme for MSMEs under which small ‘MSME industrial parks’ will be set up in each block to create employment opportunities for the locals and encourage export of local products.

Indirectly referring to the current farmers’ agitation, Dushyant urged the youth to analyse how this agitation has affected development of the state.

‘51 lakh MT paddy procured till November 2’

Dushyant said that Haryana had procured 51 lakh MT paddy till November 2 and ₹8,900 crore as MSP had been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. He said the procurement will continue till November 15.

He said ₹394 crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of bajra growers as price difference ( ₹600 per quintal) under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana. He said it was for the first time that if a farmer got the I-form before 3pm, the payment of the crop was also made by 5pm on the same day.