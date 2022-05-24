Uprooted trees, rain cause power outages in Ludhiana
While rain and thunderstorm brought respite from the scorching heat, residents had to contend with long power outages across the district on Monday.
With the high-velocity winds uprooting trees and branches power cuts, extending up to 12 hours were, witnessed in Model Town, BRS Nagar, Anand Nagar, Dugri, Giaspura, Sarabha Nagar, Civil Lines, Jalandhar Bypass, Industrial Area, Basant Avenue, Dholewal, Chandigarh Road, and Gill Road among other areas.
Power officials say three 11KV electricity poles were damaged disrupting power supply across the city. Patrol teams – comprising Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSEB) chief engineer Jasvir Singh, deputy chief engineer (Ludhiana West) Raman Vashisht, sub-divisional officers and executive engineers – remained on their toes the entire day as the complaint lines kept buzzing.
On the reason for the power outages, Vashisht said, “Three electricity poles and some parts of the power infrastructure were damaged due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The sudden change in temperature after days of scorching heat also caused faults in the power lines at some places. Power supply in densely populated areas was resumed after borrowing power from neighbouring feeders.”
“We have been working to restore power since midnight, and in some places, power was immediately restored after it stopped raining. It will take some time to restore the electricity poles. Supply will soon be restored across Ludhiana,” he said.
In the meantime, residents remained a harried lot.
Ashima Sharma of BRS Nagar, E- Block, said, ‘There was no electricity in my house since 1 am. Electricity was restored around 9:45am, but the water motor could not be operated.”
Another resident, Sheffali Sharma of Ananad Nagar was late for work as there was neither water nor electricity at her house in the morning.
The executive engineer, BRS Nagar, said around 20 electricity lines were shut down in the area after heavy branches fell on the power lines. “Repair work was immediately started, and power supply was restored.”
Business owners also found themselves in a fix due to the power cut. Divanshu, a gym owner in Model Town Extension, said despite registering a complaint with the PSPCL officials, he did not get any response. “The battery of the inverter at the gym also drained out, but nobody turned up to resolve the issue, which inconvenienced clients. Finally, power supply was resumed at 5pm.”
A PSPCL staffer said a four-wheeler was also damaged in Haibowal after a branch fell on the vehicle.
-
Rainfall ends 80-day dry spell in city, brings down mercury
While the city had received negligible (0.8mm) rainfall in March, it recorded no precipitation in April. The showers and winds, blowing at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, brought down the city's maximum temperature, which was recorded at 41.2C on Sunday, to 30.5C. While the maximum temperature dropped by 10.7 degrees, the minimum temperature dropped around eight notches, settling at 18.4C. The city usually records an average rainfall of 23.3mm in May.
-
Panchkula gears up for Khelo India Youth Games
Panchkula is set to be at the sporting centre stage between June 4 and 13, with the city hosting the 4th Khelo India Youth Games that will see the participation of more than 8,000 U-18 athletes. Preparations are in full swing across Haryana, with the games — which were postponed due to the Covid pandemic twice — scheduled to be played in five cities including Ambala, Shahbad, Delhi, Chandigarh and Panchkula.
-
Pratibha Singh seeks special package for Himachal
Demanding a special package for Himachal, state Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't fulfilled promises and announcements made to the people of the state in his eight-year tenure. On the police constable recruitment case, Pratibha said that the investigations in the case were lax and it seems the government was passing time in the name of investigations.
-
No civic body polls in Ambala Cantt
Despite the Haryana State Election Commission announcing the poll schedule for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils on June 19, no election with be held in the Sadar Zone municipal council in Ambala Cantonment due to a pending case pertaining to discrepancies in the voter list in Punjab and Haryana high court. A revised voter list was also issued on August 18, but the said corrections were not made, the petition read.
-
Hit-and-run accident: Speeding vehicle mows down 9-year-old girl
A speeding car mowed down a nine-year-old girl while The victim, Riya Kumari of Mundian, was crossing the national highway near Dhandhari Kalan on Monday. The driver of the unidentified vehicle sped away after hitting the girl. The victim, Riya Kumari of Mundian, was accompanied by her mother Rekha Devi, and aunt Kiran Devi. The complainant, Kiran, said they were crossing the road after alighting from a three-wheeler when the speeding vehicle hit her niece.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics