UPSC panel shortlists 3 IPS officers for post of new Haryana DGP

Strap: DG (vigilance) PK Agrawal seems an obvious choice for the top job

The empanelment committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) went strictly by seniority to shortlist a panel of three senior-most Haryana IPS officers on Thursday for selection of the new director general of police (DGP).

The new police chief will be picked by the state government from among these three officers.

The 1988-batch officer and director general (vigilance bureau) PK Agrawal, who is the senior-most of the three seems to be the obvious choice, followed by 1989-batch officer and DG (crime) Mohammad Akil, and Haryana Police Housing Corporation managing director RC Mishra.

The empanelment committee headed by UPSC member Rajiv Nayan Choubey which met in New Delhi on Thursday also approved the minutes of the meeting and the select list for conveying it to the state government.

Other members of the committee include director general, CRPF, Kuldip Singh; secretary, border management, ministry of home affairs, Sanjeeva Kumar; and Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan. The new DGP is likely to be appointed in a day or two.

The state government had last month set in motion the process to appoint the new police chief after incumbent DGP Manoj Yadava sought premature repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau citing career consideration and family requirements.

Subsequently, a proposal containing the names of eight IPS officers was sent to the UPSC for shortlisting three senior-most officers. Seven IPS officers who have put in 30 years of service and were eligible for empanelment were in the zone of consideration.

They included PK Agrawal, Mohammad Akil, RC Mishra, 1990-batch officers Shatrujeet Kapoor and Desh Raj Singh, and 1991-batch officers Alok Roy and Sanjeev Kumar Jain.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the state DGP will be selected by the state government from among the three senior-most officers of the department who have been empanelled for promotion to that rank by the UPSC on the basis of their length of service, good record and range of experience for heading the police force.

“Once he has been selected for the job, he should have a minimum tenure of two years irrespective of his date of superannuation,” said the 2006 landmark Prakash Singh judgment of the apex court.

The SC had in March 2019 clarified that recommendation for appointment to the post of DGP by the UPSC and preparation of panel should be purely on the basis of merit from officers who have at least six months of service prior to retirement.