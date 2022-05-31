UPSC results: Punjab’s Jaspinder, Naman in top 50
For Jaspinder Singh Bhullar, a Muktsar-based farmer’s son, clearing the UPSC civil services exam is a childhood dream come true. The 26-year-old resident of Bhullar village now wants to work for the development of rural areas after joining the bureaucracy.
A first generation graduate from his family, Jaspinder says it was consistency and self-confidence that helped him attain the 33rd rank.
“After completing my BA-LLB from Panjab University in Chandigarh in 2019, I moved to New Delhi to prepare for the CSE. In my first attempt, I failed to clear the prelims, but continued to study with determination,” says Jaspinder, who took law as his optional subject in CSE Mains.
It was in Class 7 when a teacher told him that he had the potential to clear the civil services exam. “Since then, whatever I chose was inclined towards this. Consistency and revision have been my mantra for success,” he says, adding that his family was very supportive and never let money become a hurdle in his preparations.
St Stephen’s alumnus wants to become diplomat
Motivated to join civil services from an early age, Naman Singla, 23, wants to become a diplomat and represent India on global platforms. Securing a rank of 47 in the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) civil service examination has taken this Patiala youth a step closer to realised his dream.
“It’s very satisfying to rank in the top 50. My priority is to join the Indian Foreign Services, so that I can contribute to best of my abilities for India in this era of globalisation. India needs good diplomats as it is growing as a world power,” says Naman, who has done his schooling from Patiala before graduating in political science and economics from the prestigious St Stephen’s College, Delhi.
Naman’s father, Neeraj Singla, is a government employee who works at the secretariat in Chandigarh, and it was while listening to him about the power wielded by civil servants that he decided to take it up as a career and started preparing for the entrance exam. Earlier preparing for the exam in Delhi, he moved back home amid the pandemic.
“Hard work and smart work is key for success. The decision to pursue self studies was the best, as I covered every topic in length.” he shares his mantra.
(Contributed by Parteek Singh Mahal, Vishal Rambani)
