Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UPSC results: Punjab’s Jaspinder, Naman in top 50
chandigarh news

UPSC results: Punjab’s Jaspinder, Naman in top 50

For Jaspinder Singh Bhullar, a Muktsar-based farmer’s son, clearing the UPSC civil services exam is a childhood dream come true
A first generation graduate from his family, Jaspinder Singh Bhullar says it was consistency and self-confidence that helped him attain the 33rd rank.
A first generation graduate from his family, Jaspinder Singh Bhullar says it was consistency and self-confidence that helped him attain the 33rd rank.
Updated on May 31, 2022 01:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, Patiala/faridkot

For Jaspinder Singh Bhullar, a Muktsar-based farmer’s son, clearing the UPSC civil services exam is a childhood dream come true. The 26-year-old resident of Bhullar village now wants to work for the development of rural areas after joining the bureaucracy.

A first generation graduate from his family, Jaspinder says it was consistency and self-confidence that helped him attain the 33rd rank.

“After completing my BA-LLB from Panjab University in Chandigarh in 2019, I moved to New Delhi to prepare for the CSE. In my first attempt, I failed to clear the prelims, but continued to study with determination,” says Jaspinder, who took law as his optional subject in CSE Mains.

It was in Class 7 when a teacher told him that he had the potential to clear the civil services exam. “Since then, whatever I chose was inclined towards this. Consistency and revision have been my mantra for success,” he says, adding that his family was very supportive and never let money become a hurdle in his preparations.

Naman Singla, AIR 47
Naman Singla, AIR 47

St Stephen’s alumnus wants to become diplomat

Motivated to join civil services from an early age, Naman Singla, 23, wants to become a diplomat and represent India on global platforms. Securing a rank of 47 in the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) civil service examination has taken this Patiala youth a step closer to realised his dream.

“It’s very satisfying to rank in the top 50. My priority is to join the Indian Foreign Services, so that I can contribute to best of my abilities for India in this era of globalisation. India needs good diplomats as it is growing as a world power,” says Naman, who has done his schooling from Patiala before graduating in political science and economics from the prestigious St Stephen’s College, Delhi.

Naman’s father, Neeraj Singla, is a government employee who works at the secretariat in Chandigarh, and it was while listening to him about the power wielded by civil servants that he decided to take it up as a career and started preparing for the entrance exam. Earlier preparing for the exam in Delhi, he moved back home amid the pandemic.

“Hard work and smart work is key for success. The decision to pursue self studies was the best, as I covered every topic in length.” he shares his mantra.

(Contributed by Parteek Singh Mahal, Vishal Rambani)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.&nbsp;

    Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls

    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

    ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

  • (HT Photo)

    Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan

    Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.

  • Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/HT)

    One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav

    There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.

  • Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati (L) and Udayanraje Bhosale interact with the media after a discussion about the Maratha reservation in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations

    PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out