Upset Brijendra points out at Haryana Cong leaders after being denied ticket

After Congress denied a ticket to former MP Brijendra Singh from Hisar and fielded Jai Parkash, the former Hisar MP on Sunday said he was expecting a party ticket and indirectly pointed at leaders from Haryana as the reason behind him not getting the ticket. HT Image

Brijendra, along with his father Birender Singh, former Union minister, and mother Prem Lata, ex-MLA from Uchana, interacted with workers in Jind. The former Hisar MP said this is a setback for him but this incident will make him a more mature politician.

“The last five years as an MP were very easy for me and this jolt will help me become a mature leader. Earlier, I considered this world black and white but after this episode, I realised that this world is grey too. This is a big lesson for me and it was needed to make me a better politician. Now, I will do politics by using my brain. In upcoming months, people will know the reasons behind not giving a ticket to me from Hisar,” he added.

The Congress has pitched former three-time MP Jai Parkash, a close confidante of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Hisar, and denied a ticket to Brijendra Singh, who had switched over to Congress from the BJP after resigning as Hisar MP and primary member of the saffron party on March 10. He was expecting a Congress ticket from Hisar and former CM Hooda was pushing the name of Jai Parkash.

BJP will be reduced to 200 seats: Birender Singh

Birender said the BJP will be reduced to 200 seats in the Parliament polls and anger is simmering against the saffron party across the nation.

“In Haryana, I will bring all Congress top leaders, including Bhupinder Hooda, Kiran Choudhry, Randeep Surjewala and Kumari Selja, on one platform and we will form the government in the state. Jind district will play an important role in the formation of the Congress government in Haryana. I have told Congress workers to get united and vote for party candidates,” he added.

The former Union minister said they are exploring reasons why the ticket was not given to his son Brijendra Singh, adding that they had joined the Congress ideologically without any condition.

On being asked about canvassing for party candidate Jai Parkash in Hisar parliamentary seat, Birender said, “He has received JP’s call and if he will invite him, he will go for canvassing.”

Former Uchana MLA Prem Lata said her son Brijendra’s name from Hisar seat was sent to Congress sub-committee and they do not know why the ticket was denied to him at the last moment.

“JP was making efforts and Hooda supported him in getting a ticket. I remember once my husband Birender helped him get a ticket from Hisar parliamentary seat. Earlier, JP was with Birender and now he is doing politics with Hooda’s blessings. The assembly polls are due this year and we will start preparing for that,” she added.

All four candidates of major political parties are not registered voters in Hisar Lok Sabha segment. INLD candidate Sunaina Chautala, Naina Chautala of the JJP, BJP’s Ranjit Chautala are registered as voters in Sirsa district and Congress candidate Jai Parkash in Kaithal’s Kalayat assembly segment. The voters questioned parties why they did not pitch local candidates and on what parameters local ticket aspirants were lacking.