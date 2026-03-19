Upset for being targeted: Haryana Cong working president after resignation

HT Correspondent Ram Kishan Gujjar on Wednesday said that he and his MLA wife, Shalley Chaudhary, were upset for being targeted and blamed for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. (Sourced)

A day after he resigned from the post of Congress working president and the party itself, Ram Kishan Gujjar on Wednesday said that he and his MLA wife, Shalley Chaudhary, were upset for being “targeted and blamed” for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Gujjar, also a former two-time MLA, was speaking to the media in Nariangarh, Ambala, two days after the polls.

He claimed that his wife was being cornered by party office-bearers and workers without any evidence.

He also hit out at Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal for “naming and targeting Chaudhary in media interviews”.

“She also named my wife among those who went to the CM house after the voting. How can she say this without any evidence? I will send her a legal notice to understand if she is being asked to say all this and on whose behalf,” he said.

“Enough was enough. So I decided to resign. Naraingarh gave us much, but we were not able to pay back the people. No one is ready to listen in the party, so there was no sense in staying as there is only internal rumbling. We will sit back and discuss the next course of action,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda said in Karnal that the resignation should have come from the MLA herself, not her husband.