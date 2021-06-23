Uptick in Covid cases in Ludhiana a day after six-month low

Two coronavirus patients succumbed while 34 others tested positive for the infection in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

There has been a slight uptick in cases a day after the daily cases dropped to a six-month low at 19. However, the fatalities remained below five for the second consecutive day.

A 44-year-old woman of Amarpura and a 68- year- old man of Bheromunna village lost the battle with the virus, taking the district’s death toll to 2,079. Ludhiana’s case count stands at 86,691, of which 84,074 patients have recovered and 538 cases remain active. Currently, eight patients are on ventilator support.

The fresh cases include 17 patients with influenza-like symptoms and eight patients from outpatient departments.

Five emergency Covid care centres closed

With the load on the health infrastructure on an all-time low amid a receding wave of infections, five emergency healthcare centres have been closed. Only a single floor has been reserved for Covid patients at the civil hospital, while outpatient departments and emergency services, which had been shifted to ESI hospital at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, were resumed in the civil hospital.

The decision to scale back on Covid-specific wards was taken in the June 17 meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma. It was decided that patients at government-run emergency Covid care centres will be shifted to the civil hospital.

MCH, UCHC open for delivering babies

Mother and Child Hospital, Vardhman, and the Urban Community Health Centre at Jawaddi, have started admitting pregnant women due for delivery. Amid a tide of cases, both the hospitals had been converted into Covid- care centers.

Two new black fungus cases reported

A local resident was among the two people diagnosed with mucormycosis (black fungus)in the district on Monday. As many as 138 black fungus cases have been detected in the district so far, of which 39 cases are active, while 19 people have lost their lives.