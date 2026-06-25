Uranium below detectable limits in crop samples: Punjab to NGT

Uranium was detected in several irrigation water and soil samples collected during a statewide study, but the findings cannot be judged against the World Health Organization’s (WHO) standards as no such limit exists for irrigation water or soil, the Punjab government informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday. Out of the 77 irrigation water samples, 14 were found below the detection limit of 0.005 mg/l, while the remaining samples ranged between 0.005 mg/l and 0.131 mg/l, mentions Punjab government’s affidavit. (File)

The state also clarified that uranium testing was carried out on vegetables, cereals and pulses, but the results were omitted from the interim report because all samples were below detectable limits.

The clarification was filed through an affidavit by Arun Kumar, joint director (horticulture), department of agriculture and farmers welfare, in compliance with the Tribunal’s February 3 order. The proceedings stem from the NGT’s suo motu cognisance of media reports published in October 2023 that cited a study alleging agricultural runoff was contaminating groundwater in Punjab and rendering drinking water unsafe.

The NGT had questioned the state’s first interim report after observing that while it indicated uranium concentrations in irrigation water and soil exceeded limits prescribed by the WHO, it did not disclose uranium analysis of agricultural commodities such as vegetables, cereals and pulses. The Tribunal directed the state to clarify these aspects in a further report.

The agriculture department sought a technical clarification from the Punjab Biotechnology Incubator before filing the affidavit. The government told the NGT that uranium had indeed been analysed in all agricultural commodity samples, but the results were not included in the “Results and Key Findings” section because all samples were below the analytical detection limit of 0.1 mg/kg. It added that Table 3 of the interim report was intended only to list applicable regulatory provisions and was not meant to present analytical results.

The affidavit further contends that the interim report had been misinterpreted. The government maintained that the WHO has specified a uranium guideline only for drinking water, and not for irrigation water or soil, making any comparison of uranium concentrations in soil or irrigation water with WHO drinking water standards technically incorrect.

The government informed the NGT that of the 77 irrigation water samples tested for uranium, 14 were below the detection limit of 0.005 mg/l, while it ranged between 0.005 mg/l and 0.131 mg/l in the remaining 63 samples. Similarly, among 88 soil samples, 20 were below the detection limit of 0.5 mg/kg, while the remaining 68 samples recorded uranium concentrations ranging from 0.5 mg/kg to 6.7 mg/kg.