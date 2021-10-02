Urban transformation: Chandigarh MC, admn sign MoU with Union govt

In order to achieve the aspiration of urban transformation, a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU), outlining the commitment, roles and responsibilities, was signed digitally between the Chandigarh municipal corporation, UT administration and the central government on Friday.

It came in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 (SM-U 2.0) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0), which were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

While sharing this development, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Chandigarh has been declared open defection free (ODF ++), and about 20,000 new water and sewerage connections have been provided under AMRUT in Chandigarh.”

“SBM-U2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 represent a landmark moment to redefine the urban landscape of the country by achieving the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas and providing 100% coverage of water supply to all households,” she added.

Through these mission, the commissioner said, the city will be made garbage free with focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilising principles of 3Rs (reduce, re-use, recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumps.

Further, city will be made water-secure by effecting water source conservation, rejuvenation of water bodies and wells, recycle/reuse of treated used water and rain water harvesting by involving community at large – a step towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.