US deportee arrested in Kaithal

Kaithal police on Monday said that they have arrested a US deportee, who was a bail jumper and a fugitive in a criminal case lodged in 2021. In the said case, the accused was arrested but did not return to appear in court after getting bail from the court and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A police spokesperson said that on June 6, 2021, accused Rohit, a resident of Khedi Ghulam Ali along with his associates attacked a group of men due to a land dispute. A case was lodged at Siwan police station.

In the said case, the accused was arrested but did not return to appear in court after getting bail from the court and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO).