Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
US deportee arrested in Kaithal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 18, 2025 05:50 AM IST

A police spokesperson said that on June 6, 2021, accused Rohit, a resident of Khedi Ghulam Ali along with his associates attacked a group of men due to a land dispute.

Kaithal police on Monday said that they have arrested a US deportee, who was a bail jumper and a fugitive in a criminal case lodged in 2021.

In the said case, the accused was arrested but did not return to appear in court after getting bail from the court and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A case was lodged at Siwan police station.

In the said case, the accused was arrested but did not return to appear in court after getting bail from the court and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO).

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
