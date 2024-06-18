US firing incident: Nurmahal woman still battling for life at New Jersey hospital

Jalandhar : Four days after 29-year-old Jasvir Kaur was shot dead in New Jersey, her 20-year-old cousin, who suffered bullet wounds, is still in a critical state, lying unconscious in a New Jersey hospital. Gagandeep Kaur, who is battling for life at a New Jersey hospital.

The family of Gagandeep Kaur, who hails from Jalandhar’s Gorsiya Peeran village in Nurmahal area, said they have no contact with their daughter and only got information about her health from Jasvir’s husband Gurpeeet Singh, who told the family that she received three bullet injuries — two in the stomach and one in lower back.

On June 14, Gaurav Singh Gill, 19, who is from Hussainpur village in Jalandhar district, was arrested in connection with the case and charged with murder and attempt to murder after he opened fire at both the women.

Gagandeep’s mother Surjit Kaur said her daughter is lying unconscious in the hospital and they don’t have a direct contact with her.

“The motive behind the incident could only be ascertained after Gagandeep’s statement to the police. We came to know that the accused was stalking my daughter and was forcing her to meet him, but she objected to his actions,” said Kaur.

According to information, both Gagandeep and accused Gill knew each other from India as they both took TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) classes at a coaching centre in Jalandhar.

Both went on a student visa to the US six months ago where Gagandeep started living with her cousin Jasvir.

Jasvir’s father Kewal Singh said their son-in-law told them that on the day of the crime, Gaurav came to meet Gagandeep at Jasvir’s place. When Jasvir and Gagandeep asked him to leave, Gaurav opened fire at them,” he said, adding that both the families don’t have a US visa.

Jasvir, who was working at an Amazon facility in Carteret, moved to the US six years ago and was three-month pregnant. She was waiting for her green card. Her husband is a truck driver and was out of town at the time of the shooting.

Gill was caught by the police after a six-hour search.