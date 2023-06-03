Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / US Kids European Golf: Chandigarh’s Nihaal finishes second

US Kids European Golf: Chandigarh’s Nihaal finishes second

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 03, 2023 03:08 AM IST

Six-year-old Nihaal, unable to find any birdie on the last day, finished sole second. He shot an impressive score of 1 under over three days of the tournament. A student of Vivek High School, Nihaal started playing golf at the age of two and is often seen practising at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens.

Chandigarh not only has one but two reasons to cheer when it comes to the US Kids European Golf Championship. While Harjai Milkha Singh won the top honours in the Boys’ Under-13 category, another Chandigarh golfer, Nihaal Cheema, finished second in Boys Under-7 at Longniddry Golf Club.

Chandigarh not only has one but two reasons to cheer when it comes to the US Kids European Golf Championship. While Harjai Milkha Singh won the top honours in the Boys’ Under-13 category, another Chandigarh golfer, Nihaal Cheema, finished second in Boys Under-7 at Longniddry Golf Club. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh not only has one but two reasons to cheer when it comes to the US Kids European Golf Championship. While Harjai Milkha Singh won the top honours in the Boys’ Under-13 category, another Chandigarh golfer, Nihaal Cheema, finished second in Boys Under-7 at Longniddry Golf Club. (HT Photo)

Nihaal started the final day two shots behind Thailand-based Sean Wilding, as both players shot three-over 39 in the final nine round for the Under-7 category.

Six-year-old Nihaal, unable to find any birdie on the last day, finished sole second. He shot an impressive score of 1 under over three days of the tournament. A student of Vivek High School, Nihaal started playing golf at the age of two and is often seen practising at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh
chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out