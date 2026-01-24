US visa scam: Ludhiana travel agents booked for cheating Patiala man of ₹32 lakh

A 32-year-old man from Patiala has alleged that he was duped of ₹32 lakh by Ludhiana-based travel agents who promised a US visa and sent him on a dangerous dunki route during which he was assaulted, before being returned to India. In August 2024, Singh was flown to Dubai, then taken to Brazil, and later sent illegally to Mexico. (HT Photo)

According to the FIR lodged by Machhiwara police, Milkha Singh, a resident of Kharola village, was lured with assurances of a US visa at a fee significantly lower than that charged by other agents. Trusting the claims, Singh paid the amount in installments and handed over his passport and other documents to the accused.

In August 2024, Singh was flown to Dubai, then taken to Brazil, and later sent illegally to Mexico. Singh was reportedly told that legal US visas were no longer possible and that he would have to enter the US through an illegal dunki route. While stranded in Mexico, Singh alleges that he was assaulted by handlers, confined in unsafe conditions and later hospitalised after his health deteriorated. Despite repeated demands from the agents, his family paid the due amount of ₹23.60 lakh to them and then transferred an additional ₹6.43 lakh under pressure, but Singh was never taken to the US.

Upon returning to India, the accused — travel agent Lakhwinder Singh of Jiwanpur village in Machhiwara, his mother Sulakhan Kaur, wife Rani, and partner Karan — reportedly admitted wrongdoing and issued post-dated cheques to Singh to return part of the money. However, the cheques bounced. Singh has also alleged he was threatened when he demanded repayment.

ASI Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said further action would follow and the accused have been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.