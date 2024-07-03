 US-based PAU alumnus interacts with students - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
US-based PAU alumnus interacts with students

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 04, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Showing gratitude to the institution played a pivotal role in one’s journey to success, he observed, while urging the students to contribute to growth and development in every possible way

In a bid to give back to his alma-mater in terms of joint student research on pressing agrarian issues, Manpreet Gill, an alumnus of the 2007 MBA batch, School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), visited the B-school and engaged in extensive discussions with the faculty and students on Wednesday.

Manpreet Gill, an alumnus of the 2007 MBA batch, engaged in extensive discussions with the faculty and students. (HT Photo)
While interacting with youth, he focused on innovative research methodologies and potential avenues for collaboration as well as shared his journey so far. Currently working as an assistant professor in the department of marketing at the Darla Moore School of Business, University of South Carolina, USA, Gill attributes his foundational learning and inspiration to his time at SBS under the guidance of his advisor Ramandeep Singh.

SBS director Ramandeep Singh lauded Gill’s achievements and encouraged students to emulate his dedication and passion. Showing gratitude to the institution played a pivotal role in one’s journey to success, he observed, while urging the students to contribute to growth and development in every possible way.

In a heartfelt gesture, the faculty and students, under the banner of Management Science Association (MSA) of SBS, honoured Gill with a token of appreciation. Incharge of alumni association Babita also lauded Gill for his ongoing support and commitment to the institution.

