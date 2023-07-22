UT administration nod to revamp old IAF quarters in Sector 31, 47

The UT administration on Friday allowed the reconstruction of old and dilapidated residential quarters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Sector 31 and 47 of the city and initiated the procedure to give all kinds of clearances for the construction of new houses. All issues related to housing of defence personnel were discussed and all roadblocks were cleared by the home secretary to complete the construction of about 192 houses in a time-bound manner. (File photo)

A meeting was chaired by UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav. During the meeting, a team of IAF officers led by Group Captain Kapil Guliani submitted a proposal and said two-storey old houses, which were constructed nearly 70 years ago, are in dilapidated state and need to be demolished and reconstructed.

All issues related to housing of defence personnel were discussed and all roadblocks were cleared by the home secretary to complete the construction of about 192 houses in a time-bound manner.

Keeping in mind the current needs, the houses would be constructed with a new design and the latest standard such as 100-square metre area has been revised to 125-140 square metres area etc.

The design and substance would also be different. According to the officials, granite and vitrified tiles would be used in place of standard chip flooring, and the kitchen would be modular, among other things. He estimated that the cost of a house would be nearly ₹1 crore and said the houses would be rebuilt in accordance with the most recent standards.

Officials noted that the IAF was yet to submit the building plans for the new homes, but that they will be erected with stilt parking and two-storeied rather than the current ground floor and first floor to address the parking issue.

The new homes’ building plans and drawings would be sent to the Plan Approval Committee (PAC) of the UT administration for approval. According to the rules, the building designs would be filed online. The chief engineer, deputy commissioner, and other UT administration executives comprise the PAC.

The military engineering services would build the homes after obtaining all necessary clearances.