UT administrator meets civil aviation minister to increase Chandigarh air connectivity

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday met Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and urged him to further strengthen the connectivity from Chandigarh airport. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh serves as a crucial gateway for the entire northern region, particularly for the people of Punjab. (HT file photo)

According to an official release, during the meeting, Kataria discussed the need to strengthen both domestic and international air connectivity from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh, given the growing demand from residents of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the UT of Chandigarh.

He said Chandigarh airport serves as a crucial gateway for the entire northern region, particularly for the people of Punjab and the adjoining areas.

Kataria said that direct international flights would boost tourism, facilitate business travel, and support the economic aspirations of the region.

The Union minister assured him that the ministry would actively explore possibilities and work with all stakeholders, including airlines and airport operators, to improve connectivity and upgrade passenger facilities at the airport.

The meeting marked a constructive step towards strengthening the aviation infrastructure and expanding Chandigarh’s global and domestic reach.