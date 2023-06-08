Chandigarh adviser takes stock of Sector-17 revitalisation project

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Sector-17 revitalisation project, where he directed the officials to complete all projects on time and make them accessible to the public. At the meeting, a decision regarding expedition of vacation of the ground floor of 30 Bays and 17 Bays building to set up a larger retail chain was taken. (HT)

MC was directed to remove the encroachments and keep the area clean. Officials were also asked to look for the possibility of allowing already existing food and beverage outlets to make provision for seating of at least 30 persons in front of their establishments.

The engineering department was directed to complete the construction of the fountain, amphitheatre, ambient lighting and projector mapping at the earliest. All these steps are being taken by the Chandigarh administration in hope to restore the glory of Sector 17.

UT home secretary, finance secretary, culture secretary, MC commissioner, chief engineer, chief architect and other officers of the administration were present during the meeting.