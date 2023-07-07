Dharampal elected Chandigarh softball association president

UT adviser Dharampal was elected the president of the Chandigarh Softball Association while HCS Satish Singla bagged the senior vice-president’s post, in the executive committee elections that were held at the Chandigarh Golf Association, Sector 6, on Thursday. Sapna Nanda, Harjit Singh, Sanjeev Sharma were elected vice-presidents of the body while Rooplal Sharma will hold the charge of general secretary. Sumit Sharma, Satinder Munjal, Kulbhushan Ahuja, Satish Prabhakar have been elected joint secretaries. Rajesh Sharma will hold the treasurer’s post while Hardev Singh and Anil Kumar are executive members.

The newly elected executive body of the Chandigarh Softball Association on Thursday. (HT Photo)