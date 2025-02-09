Chandigarh admn aims to finish auction of shops in new grain market by March 31

Chandigarh administration has accelerated the long-pending process of shifting the fruit, vegetable, and grain market from Sector 26 to Sector 39. This move follows a visit by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday, who directed officials to expedite the auction of shop-cum-offices (SCOs) in the new mandi. Officials now aim to complete the auction process by March 31. Following Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria’s visit to the Sector 26 market on Thursday, a cleanliness and anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the municipal corporation and market committee on Saturday, leaving it with a remarkably unusual and neater look. (HT Photo)

After Kataria’s visit, UT agriculture secretary Hari Kalikat chaired a meeting to finalise the modalities for auctioning the SCOs in accordance with the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007. With the administrator’s approval, the state agriculture marketing board has formed an eight-member committee to conduct the auction of shops in phases.

In the first phase, 46 shops will be auctioned through an open bidding process. These will be allotted on a 99-year leasehold basis, with a reserve price of ₹3.75 crore for each 120-square-yard unit. The remaining 46 shops, out of the total 92, will be auctioned in the second phase, as per the terms and conditions of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007.

The relocation of the mandi has faced multiple delays despite the land in Sector 39 being acquired in 1990 and allotted for the new market in 2002. One major hurdle was the presence of Kajauli water works pipelines beneath the site. As shifting the pipelines was not feasible, authorities plan to develop a green belt over them instead.

Once all shops are allotted, the Sector 26 market will be de-notified, marking the completion of a long-awaited transition aimed at improving Chandigarh’s agricultural trade infrastructure.

Cleanliness, anti-encroachment drive conducted

After the Thursday’s visit of UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, a meeting chaired by agriculture secretary Hari Kalikat with arthiyas of the Sector 26 grain, fruit, and vegetable market and a joint cleanliness and anti-encroachment drive was conducted on Saturday by the municipal corporation and the market committee.

The drive, supervised by market committee administrator Pavitter Singh, aimed to clear unauthorised vendors and enhance hygiene in the mandi. Officials said that such drives will now be conducted regularly to improve infrastructure and cleanliness, benefiting both traders and the public.