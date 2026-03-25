UT forms anti-gangster unit amid surge in firings, extortion threats

In response to the recent surge in firing incidents involving gangsters, the Chandigarh Police have constituted a dedicated anti-gangster task force (AGTF), adopting a model similar to Punjab’s crackdown strategy. The Anti-Gangster Task Force will operate from the operation cell based in Sector 26. (HT File)

The newly formed AGTF will be led by two police officers — inspectors Harinder Singh Sekhon and Satvinder Duhan — who have been entrusted with the responsibility of spearheading operations against organised crime in the city. Notably, both officers will report directly to director general of police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda, ensuring a streamlined command structure with minimal bureaucratic interference.

The move comes in the wake of a series of alarming incidents that have rattled the city’s law and order machinery. These include a firing incident at Panjab University, the murder of Chamanpreet in Sector 9, another firing case in Sector 38, and a high-value extortion call reportedly running into crores. The developments had drawn sharp concern from UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who had expressed displeasure over the deteriorating situation.

According to official sources, the AGTF will operate from the operation cell based in Sector 26. The unit has been given a free hand to monitor gangster movements, gather intelligence and execute targeted operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks.

In a parallel move to strengthen security at the grassroots level, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur has issued strict directives mandating round-the-clock police nakas (checkpoints) in every police station jurisdiction. The checkpoints will operate 24 hours a day, with police personnel deployed in shifts that will be rotated every 8 hours to maintain constant vigilance.

Further, all station house officers (SHOs) and police post in-charges have been directed to remain in the field daily from 3 pm to 11 pm.