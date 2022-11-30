Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UT invites private sector to set up a state-of-art driving training centre

UT invites private sector to set up a state-of-art driving training centre

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 11:00 PM IST

Private sector would assist the UT Administration in relation to various process related to setting up and managing operations of the regional driving training centre (RTDC) professionally

The Regional Driving Training Centre in UT would be developed on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model basis with an aim to bring in professionalism in the area of driver training and promote safe and efficient driving practices. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT Administration has invited private sector to set up a Regional Driving Training Centre (RDTC) at Raipur Kalan. The centre will come up at a 4-acre site, for which the expression of interest has been invited.

To sponsor vehicles, aggregate training, and teaching aids in the centre, RTDC would be developed on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model basis with an aim to bring in professionalism in the area of driver training and promote safe and efficient driving practices, said the transport officer.

Private sector would assist the UT Administration in relation to various process related to setting up and managing operations of the training centre professionally. The agency will also prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to seek funds from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to establish the centre.

In addition to providing support for designing course content, curriculum, technical assistance, guidance, vehicles and equipment required for training, the private players will also introduce new technology, modern tools and process to run the centre as self-sustainable model, transport officer added.

Official said it would provide employment opportunities to the deserving qualified and trained drivers at the centre.

