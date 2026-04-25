UT power firm adds 4 transformers to ensure 24x7 supply

The Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has commissioned three new 20 MVA power transformers across the city, with a fourth set to become operational next week to ensure uninterrupted supply, especially during peak summers. The new 20 MVA, 66/11 kV power transformers at key grid sub-stations located in Industrial Area Phase-II. (HT File)

The upgrade comes after last year’s stress on the network, when demand outstripped supply capacity in several pockets, leading to load restrictions and outages.

CPDL director Arun Kumar Verma said the augmentation is aimed at eliminating overloading and ensuring uninterrupted 24-hour power supply, particularly during high-demand periods driven by air-conditioning and commercial usage.

Why the upgrade was needed

Last summer, the city’s power network faced pressure due to the demand exceeding local transformer capacity. Overburdened transformers and feeders led to breakdowns and disrupted supply, especially during peak hours. Last summer, Chandigarh’s peak power demand crossed the 400 MW mark, which put stress on the distribution network. In fact, during peak heat spells, demand hovered around 400-420 MW, stretching local transformer and feeder capacity in several areas.

The new 20 MVA, 66/11 kV power transformers at key grid sub-stations located in Industrial Area Phase-II, IT Park and Sector 52 ensure more capacity, less stress on the system, fewer outages, and stable power supply, especially during peak summer demand.