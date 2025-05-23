UT struggles to sell liquor vends despite record revenue

The UT excise and taxation department saw lukewarm response to its ongoing e-auctions of liquor vends, with only two of the 12 vends up for bidding sold on Thursday. The remaining 10 unsold vends will be re-auctioned soon. (HT File)

The department successfully allotted vends in Sector 22 and Mauli Jagran Colony during the seventh round of e-auction, generating ₹7.76 crore in revenue. The remaining 10 unsold vends will be re-auctioned soon.

Earlier, on May 19, only one vend was sold, earning ₹4.50 crore against a reserve price of ₹4.38 crore.

Out of a total of 97 liquor vends, 87 have been auctioned so far. The department expects to earn over ₹600 crore this year from these auctions — a 50% increase from last year. So far, it has earned approximately ₹534 crore, compared to ₹413 crore in 2023, with 10 vends still remaining.

In the fifth round of e-auctions held on May 14, six out of 17 vends were sold, fetching ₹39.60 crore against a reserve price of ₹24.32 crore. The fourth round on May 8 saw 11 vends sold out of 21, bringing in ₹60.76 crore against a reserve price of ₹47.97 crore. On April 29, only seven of 28 vends were sold.

On April 21, 48 liquor vends—whose licences had been cancelled due to non-payment of bank guarantees—were put up for auction. Only 20 found buyers, yielding ₹131 crore against a reserve price of ₹109 crore.

In the initial round held on March 21, the department allotted 96 of the 97 liquor vends, collecting ₹606 crore. However, 48 licences were later cancelled due to non-compliance, and the department earned an additional ₹23 crore by forfeiting the earnest money and security deposits of the defaulters.