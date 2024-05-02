 UT police start process to reopen road outside Punjab CM residence - Hindustan Times
UT police start process to reopen road outside Punjab CM residence

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2024 08:22 AM IST

A UT police official said acting on the court’s directions, they had removed one layer of barricading. “The other layer of barricading is still there and we are slowly conducting a survey and installing cameras to reopen the stretch completely,” said the official

The Chandigarh Police on Wednesday started conducting a survey to reopen the 500-metre stretch outside Punjab chief minister’s residence, connecting Sukhna Lake to Nayagaon.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had recently ordered reopening of this stretch, lying closed since the height of terrorism in Punjab in the 1980s. (HT photo)
The Punjab and Haryana high court had recently ordered reopening of this stretch, lying closed since the height of terrorism in Punjab in the 1980s.

Directing the police to reopen the stretch from May 1, the court had also directed the UT police to engage traffic experts for preparing a traffic management plan for the road that will be opened from 7 am and 7 pm on working days for now.

A UT police official said acting on the court’s directions, they had removed one layer of barricading. “The other layer of barricading is still there and we are slowly conducting a survey and installing cameras to reopen the stretch completely,” said the official.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / UT police start process to reopen road outside Punjab CM residence
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
